Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 92,208 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.