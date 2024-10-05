Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 92,208 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

