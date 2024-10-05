yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $166.59 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $4,964.20 or 0.08010985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,558 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

