iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 225,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,738. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

