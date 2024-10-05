Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. 3,847,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,522. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

