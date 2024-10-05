Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Reaches $41.29 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $8.19 or 0.00013217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and $41.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,733,106 coins and its circulating supply is 471,628,457 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

