Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.34 and traded as high as C$12.58. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 1,180,937 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

