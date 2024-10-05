Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 962 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 43.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,607. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.