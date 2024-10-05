QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 419.78 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 462.80 ($6.19). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 456 ($6.10), with a volume of 1,158,882 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.09) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($6.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.13.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan CBE bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($127,073.30). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,545,004. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

