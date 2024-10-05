Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$9.12. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 93,200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Cormark upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.73 million, a PE ratio of -90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$428.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.52 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.