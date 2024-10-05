Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.40 and traded as high as $45.05. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 23,305,381 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 29,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 279,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.