Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $25.63. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 333,093 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $823.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 54.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.