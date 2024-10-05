Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.67 and traded as high as $72.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 8,098 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

