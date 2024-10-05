Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 712.93 ($9.54) and traded as high as GBX 716.60 ($9.59). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 703.20 ($9.41), with a volume of 19,239,449 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,330 ($17.79) to GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,954.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 656.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 7,083.33%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

