Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 712.93 ($9.54) and traded as high as GBX 716.60 ($9.59). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 703.20 ($9.41), with a volume of 19,239,449 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,330 ($17.79) to GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU
Prudential Stock Performance
Prudential Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 7,083.33%.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.