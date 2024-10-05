Stride (STRD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.20 Million

Stride (STRD) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Stride token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a total market capitalization of $75.20 million and $84,294.05 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stride has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stride alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00252027 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.8962439 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $71,284.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.