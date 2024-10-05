Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.78 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $73.78 million and $2.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,967.40 or 1.00000027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

