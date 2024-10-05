Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 644.3% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

