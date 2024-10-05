Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 92,234 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PetIQ worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at $3,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PETQ. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair lowered PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PetIQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $922.70 million, a P/E ratio of 140.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.58.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. PetIQ’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ



PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

