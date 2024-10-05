Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Criteo worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Criteo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

