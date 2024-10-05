FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 57.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

