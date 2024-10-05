Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 73.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

