Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 37.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERIC. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

