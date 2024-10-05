Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Palomar worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,367.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,367.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,806. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,266. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Palomar stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

