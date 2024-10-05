Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2,920.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,492 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Up 2.1 %

TDC stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

