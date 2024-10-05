Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIGO opened at $26.67 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

