PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $514.80 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $514.80 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $2,682.05 or 0.04328157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 191,943 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
