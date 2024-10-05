ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.81 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,967.40 or 1.00000027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03739057 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,242,740.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.