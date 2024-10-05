Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.82 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $33.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

