OMG Network One Day Volume Reaches $11.80 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $40.67 million and $11.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.