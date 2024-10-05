Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.79 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

