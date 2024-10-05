Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.33

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $359.31 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

