Algorand Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $16.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,282,756,155 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

