Catizen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $160.47 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a total market cap of $153.23 million and approximately $160.47 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.55281538 USD and is up 16.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $98,471,190.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

