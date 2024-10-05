iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,053 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,001,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 724,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 82,875 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

