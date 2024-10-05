Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 151,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $432.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.