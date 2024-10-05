Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 363,256 Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 363,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:SABA opened at $8.61 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $166,022.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,243,069 shares in the company, valued at $27,566,086.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $804,304. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

