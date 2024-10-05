Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 363,256 Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 363,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:SABA opened at $8.61 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $166,022.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,243,069 shares in the company, valued at $27,566,086.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $804,304. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.