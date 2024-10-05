Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BLBD opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

