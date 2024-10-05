Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,629 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $39.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

