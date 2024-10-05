Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,294 Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBUS stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

