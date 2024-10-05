Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 327,863 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,781,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $138.83 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

