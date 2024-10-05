Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1,070.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Magnite by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Magnite by 111.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Magnite by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Magnite by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 19,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $286,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 19,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $286,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,150 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Stock Up 0.6 %

MGNI stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

