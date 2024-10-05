The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 41,678 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of BCO opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

