Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

KTOS stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,072. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,072. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,317 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

