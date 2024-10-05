Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

