Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.1024 dividend. This is a boost from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

