Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,537 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in ORIX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

