Popcat (SOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $154.21 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.17806183 USD and is up 20.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $153,704,202.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

