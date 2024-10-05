inSure DeFi Market Cap Reaches $83.26 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and $360,330.55 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.01 or 0.99965763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00309816 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $417,341.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

