Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $236.09 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $236.09 million and $4.12 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00251524 BTC.
Ravencoin Profile
Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,354,658,688 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.
