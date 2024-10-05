Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 9,592 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

