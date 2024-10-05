NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 741.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,056,357. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,056,357. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

